Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Announce $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings per share of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.26. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow U.S. Bancorp.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,130,000 after buying an additional 5,103,553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,261,000 after buying an additional 2,665,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after buying an additional 2,630,503 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,132,000 after buying an additional 2,085,673 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after buying an additional 1,736,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $55.73. The company had a trading volume of 14,923,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,257,816. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Bancorp (USB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.