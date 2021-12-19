Brokerages Anticipate NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.02). NewAge posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 22.01% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other NewAge news, Director Ed Brennan purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $610,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NewAge by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewAge by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of NewAge by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NewAge by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewAge by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NBEV stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. NewAge has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About NewAge

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

