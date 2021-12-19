Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to post sales of $48.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.51 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $49.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $177.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $175.74 million to $178.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $297.13 million, with estimates ranging from $285.66 million to $308.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $39.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGRX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $9,220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 107,773 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 36,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.34. 534,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,741. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average is $48.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $58.25. The stock has a market cap of $701.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.54 and a beta of 0.63.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.