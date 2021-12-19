Brokerages Anticipate argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to Announce -$5.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to announce earnings per share of ($5.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($4.08) and the lowest is ($6.71). argenx reported earnings per share of ($4.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year earnings of ($8.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.27) to ($7.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($19.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($24.25) to ($16.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.96) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARGX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $362.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.56.

ARGX stock traded up $13.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $310.26. 140,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,044. argenx has a one year low of $248.21 and a one year high of $382.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of -41.76 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $296.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of argenx by 72.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

