Brokerages Anticipate Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) will post $260,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110,000.00 to $400,000.00. Aethlon Medical reported sales of $630,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full-year sales of $1.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $410,000.00 to $2.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 51.55% and a negative net margin of 954.60%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,946. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 238.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 408,482 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 33,330 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 771.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 64,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

