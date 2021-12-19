Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNL. Truist Financial lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 597.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,590,000 after acquiring an additional 18,681,995 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 56,865.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,403,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,383,903 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,065,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,459,000 after buying an additional 7,719,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 865.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,401,000 after buying an additional 4,713,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 862.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,780,000 after buying an additional 4,145,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

BNL traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,904,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,734. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 178.95%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

