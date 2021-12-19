Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Update

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the November 15th total of 10,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 2.9% in the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,868,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after acquiring an additional 139,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 499.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 238,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Bright Scholar Education stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 43,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,927. Bright Scholar Education has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $199.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates international and bilingual K-12 schools, which engages in the provision of international education to Chinese students. It operates through the following segments: International Schools, Bilingual Schools, Kindergartens, Overseas Schools, Education Technology, and Complementary Education Services.

