Bridge Advisory LLC Purchases 174 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $462.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $461.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $446.68. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $363.38 and a 1-year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.