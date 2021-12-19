Bridge Advisory LLC Has $4.22 Million Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Bridge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. iShares Agency Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bridge Advisory LLC owned about 0.54% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 66,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $117.50 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $116.89 and a twelve month high of $119.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.44.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

