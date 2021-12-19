Bridge Advisory LLC Grows Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bridge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.44.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $122.10 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $108.70 and a one year high of $274.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.70. The company has a market cap of $331.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.