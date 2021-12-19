Brian Charles Shackley Sells 350 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $21,749.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AVAV opened at $64.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3,204.90 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.50 and a 52 week high of $143.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.06.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 191.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 403,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,368,000 after buying an additional 264,945 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 22.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.14.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

