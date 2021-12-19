Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.48

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.48 and last traded at $56.24, with a volume of 40303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.92.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average of $41.37. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -112.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $100,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,668,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 119.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 54.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after acquiring an additional 93,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

