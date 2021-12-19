Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,545,600 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 1,271,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 121.7 days.

Several research analysts have commented on BRLXF shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

Shares of Boralex stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.05. Boralex has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $44.17.

Boralex, Inc engages in the developing and building renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Thermal Power Stations, and Solar Power Stations. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

