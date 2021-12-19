Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $2,690.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $2,620.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BKNG. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an inline rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,745.50.

BKNG opened at $2,210.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $90.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.32, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,860.73 and a 52 week high of $2,687.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,359.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,297.56.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,741,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,991,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Booking by 6.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 1,085.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

