Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $21,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Booking by 53.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Booking by 92.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,745.50.

Booking stock opened at $2,210.46 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,860.73 and a one year high of $2,687.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,359.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,297.56. The company has a market cap of $90.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

