Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) PT Lowered to C$4.50

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price target reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 8.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bonterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.44.

TSE:BNE opened at C$4.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$165.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.11. Bonterra Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.68 and a 1-year high of C$7.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.55.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$64.46 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

