BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM) Shares Down 0.7%

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM) shares dropped 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$25.18 and last traded at C$25.26. Approximately 9,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 19,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.43.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.20.

