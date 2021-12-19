BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) to Outperform

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a C$19.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.31.

CRR.UN opened at C$17.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.02. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$13.93 and a 52 week high of C$19.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.13.

In other Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total value of C$458,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$247,729.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

