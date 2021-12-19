BMO Capital Markets Lowers Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) to Market Perform

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$56.25 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$57.75. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BEI.UN. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Boardwalk REIT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.13.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

Boardwalk REIT stock opened at C$53.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77. Boardwalk REIT has a 1 year low of C$33.06 and a 1 year high of C$57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.84, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.