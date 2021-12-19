Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:BCSAU) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:BCSAU) quiet period will expire on Monday, December 20th. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I had issued 26,100,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $261,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:BCSAU opened at $10.10 on Friday. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

