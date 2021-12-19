BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Short Interest Down 35.5% in November

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the November 15th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE BUI traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $25.76. The stock had a trading volume of 49,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,537. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,648,000 after purchasing an additional 69,116 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

