BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 22.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 4.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.3% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $913.57 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $921.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $899.57. The company has a market cap of $138.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

