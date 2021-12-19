BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 29.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of BME opened at $47.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.01. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $50.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

