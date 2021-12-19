BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the November 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 209.8% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 44,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 29,825 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 3.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 413,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of CII traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,229. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $21.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0995 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.