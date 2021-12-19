Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Short Interest Update

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the November 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of BMEA stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. Biomea Fusion has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,201,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,796,000 after purchasing an additional 573,983 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 3,429.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 753,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 732,559 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMEA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biomea Fusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biomea Fusion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

