Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Short Interest Update

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the November 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of BMEA stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. Biomea Fusion has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95.
Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMEA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biomea Fusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biomea Fusion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.
Biomea Fusion Company Profile
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
