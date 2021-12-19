Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $382.90

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 382.90 ($5.06) and traded as low as GBX 319 ($4.22). Biome Technologies shares last traded at GBX 319 ($4.22), with a volume of 371 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.98 million and a PE ratio of -7.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 344.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 382.90.

Biome Technologies Company Profile (LON:BIOM)

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

