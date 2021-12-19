Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will report earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.87. Bio-Techne reported earnings per share of $1.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $7.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on TECH. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.00.

TECH traded up $9.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $470.56. 448,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,979. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $489.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $307.87 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 108.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

In related news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,143 shares of company stock worth $14,723,399 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

