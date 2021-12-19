Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,450.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BYLOF. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYLOF remained flat at $$21.00 during midday trading on Friday. Big Yellow Group has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $21.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92.

Big Yellow Group Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of self storage and related services. It also operates from a platform, including stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. The company was founded by Nicholas John Vetch, James Ernest Gibson, and Philip Adrian Burks in September 1998 and is headquartered in Bagshot, the United Kingdom.

