Bezant (BZNT) Hits Market Cap of $3.29 Million

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 46.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Bezant coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $208.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00042056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007178 BTC.

Bezant Coin Profile

Bezant (CRYPTO:BZNT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Bezant

