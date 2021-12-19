Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) a €22.70 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €22.70 ($25.51) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($23.03) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($17.98) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.50 ($24.16) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €17.50 ($19.66) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €19.07 ($21.43).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of €13.65 ($15.34) and a 1 year high of €16.48 ($18.52).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

