Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.92

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.92 and traded as low as $10.09. Benefitfocus shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 409,897 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Benefitfocus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $351.02 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.90.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 46,387.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 161.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benefitfocus Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.