BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) were up 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $267.93 and last traded at $264.09. Approximately 1,118 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 276,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $248.56.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BGNE shares. CLSA upgraded shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.13.

Get BeiGene alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $348.15 and a 200-day moving average of $338.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 0.78.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $206.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.70 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.86, for a total transaction of $377,493.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene purchased 2,543,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $7,249,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 11,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,643 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter worth $2,555,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BeiGene by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in BeiGene by 74.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,428,000 after acquiring an additional 36,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in BeiGene by 3.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.