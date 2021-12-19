Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.42.

BAX stock opened at $83.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.50 and its 200 day moving average is $79.70. Baxter International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $88.32.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Baxter International by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

