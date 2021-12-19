BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON BVC opened at GBX 78.50 ($1.04) on Thursday. BATM Advanced Communications has a one year low of GBX 74.43 ($0.98) and a one year high of GBX 124 ($1.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £345.74 million and a PE ratio of 23.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 82.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 86.05.

Get BATM Advanced Communications alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.