Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €78.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €78.00 ($87.64) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.59% from the company’s current price.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($92.13) price target on Basf in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($69.66) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($103.37) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €81.93 ($92.06).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €60.19 ($67.63) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €62.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is €64.78. The company has a market cap of $55.28 billion and a PE ratio of 9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. Basf has a 12-month low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a 12-month high of €72.88 ($81.89).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

