Barry Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. General Mills makes up approximately 2.2% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 66.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 66.2% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 542,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 430,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

General Mills stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

