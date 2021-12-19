Barry Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,937 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,587,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,198,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $243,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 24.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,652,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $113,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,007 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,951,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $169,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,493,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $248,268,000 after acquiring an additional 578,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VOD. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

VOD opened at $15.20 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.5142 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

