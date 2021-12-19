Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $633,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 617,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after acquiring an additional 128,672 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 401,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,016,000 after acquiring an additional 36,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

GILD opened at $72.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.