Barry Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,735,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,955 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,320,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,623 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,005,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,569 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,929,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,305,000 after acquiring an additional 815,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,630,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,235,000 after acquiring an additional 550,558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $31.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average of $32.94. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

