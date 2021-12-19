Barrington Research Downgrades Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) to Underperform

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $56.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average of $41.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.26 and a beta of 1.36. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $56.40.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $100,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the third quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter worth $39,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

