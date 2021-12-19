Barratt Developments’ (BDEV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 835 ($11.03) price target on the real estate development company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.37) to GBX 850 ($11.23) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.23) to GBX 810 ($10.70) in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 850 ($11.23) to GBX 760 ($10.04) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 861 ($11.38) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 817.44 ($10.80).

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 720.60 ($9.52) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 685.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 699.64. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 606.40 ($8.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 889.55 ($11.76). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 81,188 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.56), for a total value of £526,098.24 ($695,253.39). Also, insider Mike Scott acquired 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 743 ($9.82) per share, with a total value of £50,026.19 ($66,111.00).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

