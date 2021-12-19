Barclays Raises Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $23.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on F. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nomura Instinet restated a reduce rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Ford Motor from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.85.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $19.77 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.