Barclays Lowers Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $100.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its target price cut by Barclays from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.36.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $74.77 on Wednesday. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $100.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.93 and its 200-day moving average is $82.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 2.06.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 4.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.