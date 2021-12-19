Barclays Increases Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target to $162.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $128.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.66. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 1.26. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $77.71 and a 12 month high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $93,937,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Coleman sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $103,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock worth $188,019,417. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,570,000 after buying an additional 105,832 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 28.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth $2,922,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

