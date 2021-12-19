Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 1,200 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 13.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Align Technology by 11.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $616,000. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 68.0% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Align Technology by 49.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $609.06 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.45 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $641.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $653.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

