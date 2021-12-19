Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,199 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 77.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 122.1% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 89.9% during the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,499,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,165 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 13.0% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 48,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown University acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at $6,081,000. 19.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo stock opened at $58.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of -725.75 and a beta of 1.44. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.91 and a 52 week high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.