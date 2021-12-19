Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $4,688,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 22.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,507,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,878,000 after purchasing an additional 277,776 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 19.7% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 34,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D stock opened at $76.63 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $81.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.65. The stock has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on D shares. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

