Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 24.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 18,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $201.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.67 and its 200-day moving average is $189.24. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 194.06%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

