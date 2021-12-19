Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 111.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 35.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 90.5% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at $70,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.53.

Shares of CE opened at $159.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.27. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $115.42 and a 52 week high of $174.04.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

