Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 268.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SQM shares. Bank of America raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

Shares of SQM opened at $55.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $71.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

